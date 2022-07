A man from Kissimmee was killed on Sunday when he lost control of the car he was driving on Pleasant Hill Road, striking a curb, then driving off the road and hitting a tree. Just after 5:30pm on Sunday, a 52-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound in the outside lane of Pleasant Hill Road near Rosemarie Road when he lost control, hit the curb, and went off the road striking a tree. The impact caused the car to overturn and hit a utility pole.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO