The Women’s Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC To Chicago” Expected To Release On March 8th, 2023

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of several high-profile collaborations over the last eight months, the Air Jordan 2 has re-entered the sneaker zeitgeist arguably like it never had never. Ahead of 2023, the sneaker’s low-top-variant has been rumored to release in a “UNC To Chicago” colorway exclusive to...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear,...
TENNIS
sneakernews.com

Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
