It's hard not to feel sorry for the many unemployed brand mascots that are currently roaming the world, aimlessly. When you think about it, who on earth is going to take a chance on the failed face of someone else's product? After all, it failed for a reason. Furthermore, it is quite likely that these mascots have been typecast, inextricably linked to their formal roles and unable to take on something fresh. Yes, it's a rough life being a dismissed company character.

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO