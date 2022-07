The company’s U.S.-based arm has a deal in place with troubled crypto lender BlockFi that gives them the option to buy the startup, recently valued at $2 billion, for up to $240 million based on the startup’s performance. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince did not disclose what the low end of the deal could look like in a thread disclosing the term sheet on Twitter. This announcement comes after a CNBC report yesterday pegged the deal at $25 million.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO