KAT LOGAN TONIGHT AT OPI 6:00PM

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
It’s been wild watching Ryan Bingham’s character on Yellowstone, Walker, evolve throughout the show. I’d argue he’s one of the best singer/songwriters in the business, so to see him blossom into a beloved character on one of the most popular shows in the world is incredible.
Ben Affleck proved once again he is quite the doting dad! The Oscar winner, 49, treated his daughter Violet, 16, to a fun night out at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 3 for a special 4th of July celebration. Violet is the eldest of the brood Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50. They are also parents to daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.
July 4 (UPI) -- Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and soccer great David Beckham celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary Monday. "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" Victoria captioned Monday's Instagram photo of the two laughing together.
Comments / 0