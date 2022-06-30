KAT LOGAN TONIGHT AT OPI 6:00PM

Ben Affleck proved once again he is quite the doting dad! The Oscar winner, 49, treated his daughter Violet, 16, to a fun night out at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 3 for a special 4th of July celebration. Violet is the eldest of the brood Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50. They are also parents to daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

