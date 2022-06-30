Ebby’s Organic Farm Pushed Out of Ellwood Canyon Property in Goleta￼

Source: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) Multiple callouts for SBCSAR has kicked off a busy holiday weekend, Friday afternoon the team responded to a missing Project Lifesaver client near Westmont College. Luckily the client was found safely by deputies on patrol in the area just before teams arrived with specialized tracking equipment to locate the client. While clearing this call, team members were requested to aid in the rescue of a missing person whom had been located in a ravine off East Mountain Drive. This subject had been missing for several days, public help had been sought to assist in locating the individual and associated vehicle and luckily been found alive but injured. Team members arrived and assisted deputies on scene, Montecito Fire and AMR extract the subject out of the ravine and into the ambulance. The subject was assessed by AMR and transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO