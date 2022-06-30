ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Ebby’s Organic Farm Pushed Out of Ellwood Canyon Property in Goleta￼

By Jun Starkey
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Goleta family farm is downsizing after 15 years, giving up about eight acres after a new property owner began charging thousands of dollars a month for water. The farm, Ebby’s Organic Farm — named after farmer Mike Iniguez’s eldest daughter — has sold produce at the Goleta and Santa Barbara...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Large crowds in Santa Barbara do not translate to increased sales for some local businesses.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tourists scattered throughout State Street to browse boutiques, eat dessert, and pick up some last minute souvenirs. Large crowds do not necessarily translate to sales for small business owners. Vanessa Fayad, owner of Relaxation Tea, said " We've definitely noticed a little less sales than we normally expect on Saturdays... I The post Large crowds in Santa Barbara do not translate to increased sales for some local businesses. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Environmental Art Show Hits the Mission Trails — and the Interwebs

Inspired by the beautiful landscapes and historic trails that connect Santa Barbara County’s three Mission sites — Santa Bárbara, Santa Inés, and La Purísima Concepción — artists with the Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE), who have traditionally put brush to canvas in support of environmental causes, recently set their eyes on painting scenes from the California Missions Trail between Carpinteria and Guadalupe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Contenders on Goleta Ballot Include Council, Sales Tax, Flavored Tobacco

Sam Ramirez and Roger Aceves have formalized their run for Goleta City Council, announcing in the past 10 days that they are officially in the races headed for November 2022. This will be the first election in Goleta to choose councilmembers by the fledgling district divisions finalized in March. Also on the ballot will be an ask to Goleta voters to ban the sale of flavored tobacco from city stores and another ask for a one-cent-per-dollar increase in sales tax.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Goleta, CA
Business
City
Goleta, CA
City
Canyon, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Industry
globalcirculate.com

Does this Solvang cafe have the best pancakes in California?

Pancakes are not a food as much as they are an experience or a memory. Easy to make (anyone can do it, right?), difficult to make well (mine always turn out goopy in the middle) and almost impossible to separate what’s actually on the plate from one’s own pancake nostalgia.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

QAD Property Sold to University of California for Over $100 Million

The former headquarters of local software company QAD has been sold to the University of California for over $100 million, according to the Pacific Business Times. QAD's Santa Barbara property was listed in May featuring its isolated 29 acres on a hill between Montecito and Summerland with ocean views and two office buildings that have over 122,000 square feet.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Family Farm#Organic Farm Pushed Out#Ellwood Canyon Property#Veggie Rescue#The Ellwood Cooper Ranch
kcrw.com

Oxnard’s housing crunch looks a little different from rest of CA

La Colonia, a neighborhood in Oxnard, consists of single-family homes with gardens and chihuahuas barking behind fences as pedestrians pass by. Cars are parked everywhere in this historically working-class neighborhood. And like much of the U.S., Oxnard is experiencing a lack of housing. The cost of living has risen in...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara West Beach Fourth of July Celebration

If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate this Independence Day, there’ll be no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of festive, fun and family-friendly activities is planned throughout the day, including the return of free live music and dance performances!. The festivities will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Summer fairs and festivals plan their post-pandemic comeback

Large-scale fairs and festivals will return this summer across the Tri-Counties, after two years of cancellations and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism experts and event organizers are bracing for a return of travelers from near and far, creating an economic ripple effect when visitors spend in the region. Among the events returning to full capacity and normal operations in 2022 are Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, the Ventura County Fair in Ventura and the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Santa Barbara Independent

Cluster of New Cottages in Carpinteria

Ah, Carpinteria! Our sweet, sleepy little sister to the south. Its charming, walkable main street is inviting enough to spend an entire day meandering the antique shops, restaurants, and galleries, but it’s an artery practical enough to offer a drugstore, grocery, and pet supply shop as well. Visit on any given day, and you’ll find campers from the nearby state beach campground mingling with movie stars up for the day from L.A., especially in the bustling summer months, plus a whole lot of Santa Barbarans who just want a few relaxing hours sitting on the patio at Rincon Brewing or having a healthy snack at the Good Plow.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Four Search and Rescue Missions in Two Days

Source: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) Multiple callouts for SBCSAR has kicked off a busy holiday weekend, Friday afternoon the team responded to a missing Project Lifesaver client near Westmont College. Luckily the client was found safely by deputies on patrol in the area just before teams arrived with specialized tracking equipment to locate the client. While clearing this call, team members were requested to aid in the rescue of a missing person whom had been located in a ravine off East Mountain Drive. This subject had been missing for several days, public help had been sought to assist in locating the individual and associated vehicle and luckily been found alive but injured. Team members arrived and assisted deputies on scene, Montecito Fire and AMR extract the subject out of the ravine and into the ambulance. The subject was assessed by AMR and transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta’s Draft Housing Element Submitted to the State for Review￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. – The City of Goleta’s Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element is now in the hands of the State for review. The City of Goleta was pleased to submit this defining document after unanimous approval from the Goleta City Council on June 28, 2022. Goleta’s Housing Element is important because it establishes City policies and programs for maintaining and improving existing housing, as well as accommodating development of new housing to meet the City’s assigned share of housing needs under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy