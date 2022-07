Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Happy July 4th for all Americans, in the U.S. and abroad. On this independence day, I’ve been thinking a lot about freedom of movement — this is after all a newsletter dedicated to mobility. I’m talking about the privileges and immunities clause in the U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 2, Clause 1.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO