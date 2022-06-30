ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

CenterPoint Energy warns of utility service disconnect scams

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZIaV_0gQspHkT00
CenterPoint Energy Logo

DAYTON — CenterPoint Energy is warning its customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams, in a media release Thursday.

There are reports of individuals impersonating CenterPoint Energy and using various tactics, including requests to check electric meters at customers’ homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection, the release said.

“We encourage customers to remain on high alert as we continue to see utility scams on the rise across our service territories,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “Any customer who is approached with what they believe to be scam should report the incident to CenterPoint Energy through our online Customer service form.”

CenterPoint Energy is reminding its customers that will it never call and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection.

>>Coroner called to crash in Harrison Twp.

The company says it will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment mobile applications. Technicians and contractors will have a CenterPoint Energy badge to display when performing work, the release said.

The company says it continues to mitigate the risk of scam calls even though scammers can spoof CenterPoint Energy’s phone numbers. If a customer receives a call to a mobile device, it can be consider a scam call and should hang up immediately, the company said.

CenterPoint Energy says customers can call customer to verify their account status and should not send money until their account status has been verified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulation for carrying knives

COLUMBUS — A new law taking effect in Ohio this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives in the state that proponents says will prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, our sister station 10TV reports in Columbus. The bill’s main sponsor, Senator Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WHIO Dayton

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Disconnection#Mobile Applications#Online Scams#Fraud#Ohio Gas
WHIO Dayton

'Join us in California': Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Crypto
WHIO Dayton

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the...
DUCK, NC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
86K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy