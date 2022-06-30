ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade & Animal Talent Show

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calling all furry, feathered, slithery, and scaly friends and...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crabs For A Cause: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood To Host Fundraiser For Victims Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is holding a fundraiser next week to benefit the people of Buffalo, N.Y. after a mass shooting at a grocery store in May rocked the community and the nation. Ten people were killed and three more were wounded when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14, in what authorities called a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 victims were African American. Jimmy’s partnered with Charm City Bills Backers, a local Buffalo Bills fan club, Genesee Brewing Company, and Labatt to throw a crab feast, dubbed “Crabs For...
BUFFALO, NY
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: July 4th Fireworks

Havre de Grace’s Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks (July 3, 2022) Celebrate independence with us with a fabulous free concert by the Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Best view of the fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
macaronikid.com

7 Things To Do In July In Howard County With Kids

Happy July! We're in the heart of the summer now in Howard County. Hope you and your kids are enjoying a fantastic summer. If you're looking for excuses to get out and enjoy July with your kids, we've rounded up a list of 7 things you can do this month with your kids in and around Howard County to make the most of the month!
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Visionary Art#4th Of July#Talent Show#Avam#Education Beka Plum
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

UnBEARably unbelievable bear spotting in Owings Mills

When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Atlas Restaurant Group opens first location in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — "The Choptank - Annapolis" threw its doors open for a grand opening party this evening. Originally started in Baltimore, "The Choptank - Annapolis" is the Atlas Restaurant Group's first restaurant in Maryland's capital, serving traditional southern Maryland seafood. The menu will include up to a dozen different oysters and, of course, crab cakes.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Woonsocket Call

The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire burns on roof of Inner Harbor row home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is battling a fire on the roof of a row home in the Inner Harbor, according to authorities. The flames have spread to other nearby homes. A 2nd alarm has been called on the fire. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The holiday weekend is off to a violent start in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After June proved to be the deadliest month of the year so far in Baltimore City, July is not starting off on a better note. Just two days into the month, and two people have already been killed. Overnight three people were shot within the span...
BALTIMORE, MD

