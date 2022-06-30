ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

KAT LOGAN TONIGHT AT OPI 6:00PM

boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome hear local favorite Kat Logan tonight from 6:00 to 8:00pm as part of...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
Cinemablend

GAC Family Followed In Hallmark's Footsteps With Christmas In July Block, And Even Used A Former Hallmark Star To Do It

Over the last several months, a bit of a rivalry has emerged as newish network GAC Family has poached some top tier talent from Hallmark, including names like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar. Now, the network is even hopping into the Christmas in July game with its first-ever programming block — and the network is bringing in another former Hallmark name to host it.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy