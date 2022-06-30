ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny police used Taser twice on man they say stole a moped

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

ANKENY, Iowa – A Clive man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole a moped in Ankeny Wednesday and attempted to run from police.

Ankeny police received a report a little before 9:00 a.m. about a moped that had been stolen from a home in the 1700 block of NW Pine Road within the last 20 minutes.

Sgt. Grandgeorge was on bike patrol in the area when the call came in and as he neared the location of the theft, he saw a male pushing a moped on the bike trail. He ordered the man, later identified as 45-year-old Thomas Montgomery, to stop but he dropped the moped and started running away.

6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa

After a chase on foot, police said Montgomery “took a fighting stance” and Sgt. Grandgeorge used a Taser on him. Montgomery continued to struggle on the ground and resist being handcuffed and the Taser was used again. Sgt. Grandgeorge was able to get the handcuffs on and take Montgomery into custody. Illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in his backpack.

Police said Montgomery was checked out by members of the Ankeny Fire Department, who removed the Taser’s barbs and medically cleared him. He was then arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.

Montgomery is charged with third-degree theft, possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ankeny Police also said Montgomery was wanted on three arrest warrants from other agencies on one charge of lascivious acts with a child and two counts of third-degree theft.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has had his charges modified. . Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
WHO 13

New surveillance cameras installed in Des Moines skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines skywalks have kept Iowans safe from the weather for more than forty years. A new addition aims to keep pedestrians safe from any possible dangers inside of the pedways. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently installed more than twenty surveillance cameras throughout the skywalk system. The partnership had […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
WHO 13

Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police […]
WHO 13

