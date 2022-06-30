ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Springs, PA

Beaver Springs Man Killed After Farm Accident

By WKOK Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER SPRINGS – An unidentified Beaver Springs man is dead after a farm tractor accident Wednesday morning....

WBRE

Woman charged after car crash

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman has been arrested after she drove her vehicle into the Little League Museum in Williamsport on Sunday. It is unknown if she did it on purpose or not but police say that no one was injured in the crash. Police say they plan to charge her with multiple felonies. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Little League Museum, woman charged

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was arrested after police say she drove her vehicle into the Little League Museum in Williamsport on Sunday. Police arrived there Sunday just after 1:00 in the afternoon to find a minivan crashed through the museum lobby. No one was hurt. Police tell Eyewitness News the woman driving […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive, Little League Museum Damaged in Intentional Crash

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – PennLive is reporting… A granddaughter of one of the first Little League Baseball managers has been accused of intentionally driving her minivan into the World of Little League Museum. No visitors or staff were injured when Theresa Robinson Salazar, 56, drove through both doors at museum along Route 15 in the Little League International headquarters complex in South Williamsport about 1 p.m. Sunday. The Williamsport resident was committed to the Lycoming County Prison without bail as a danger to the community. South Williamsport police charged Salazar with risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department. UPDATE: Police are advising all residents to keep their cars, garages, sheds, etc… locked as they’ve received calls […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after following person home from work

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — When the person left work and walked to their vehicle, they noticed a silver pickup truck across the street. The person continued to notice the vehicle as it pulled out of the parking lot and followed closely behind them on Lycoming Creek Road on the night of June 27. The driver called State Police and identified the vehicle’s operator as George Stauffenberg, 60, of Cogan Station. The accuser had a previous relationship with the person and was concerned for their...
COGAN STATION, PA
wkok.com

Volunteer Crews Extinguish Midnight Kulpmont, Lamplight Acres Fire

KULPMONT – Volunteer fire fighters stopped a house fire in Kulpmont early Monday morning. Northumberland County 911 operators said they dispatched several emergency crews to Lamplight Acres around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a house fire. Emergency services said the house was unoccupied and firefighters were able to control the...
KULPMONT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman steals items from store with two young children in tow

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman who was accompanied by two young children put items in a backpack and walked out of a Snyder County store without paying. State police at Selinsgrove say the unidentified white woman was at Best Buy in Monroe Township on May 25 when she left without paying for multiple items. The woman allegedly concealed the items in a black backpack and left without stopping to pay for the merchandise. The woman was seen leaving the parking lot with two young children in a 2004-2005 silver Ford Taurus. Total value of merchandise stolen is $190. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. Trooper Wiliam Shreve is investigating.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught on trail camera leaving camper after break-in

Montour County, Pa. — Police said the trail camera didn’t lie when it captured a thief as he exited a camper after ransacking the inside. As Daryl Anthony Campbell, 22, of Berwick left the camper, trail cameras took his picture near the front door of the scene. The owner of the camper reported the incident to State Police in Milton on June 19 and provided the picture that was taken of the June 15 incident. ...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Caretaker allegedly threatens child with belt at school

Williamsport, Pa. — Several witnesses told State Police investigators they saw a student caretaker carrying a belt in his hand or threatening a child with it. Reginald Gallman, 55, was assigned to a six-year-old student at Donald E. Schick Elementary School and was walking down a hallway with them on May 31. The child fell to the floor which led Gallman to remove his belt and threaten to hit them with it, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Barnesville Man Attempts to Flee Mahanoy City Police on ATV

A Barnesville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after attempting to flee Mahanoy City Police early Saturday. According to Mahanoy City Police, on Saturday morning, around 1:00am, Officer Frank Gallo and Officer Weicikosky were on patrol in the area of 9th and Market Street. At the intersection, they...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman dies in parking garage crash at Geisinger

Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner’s Office is investigating the accidental death of a 90-year-old woman who was involved in a crash at a Geisinger parking deck. Edith Barnhart crashed her vehicle at 1 p.m. June 27 in the parking garage of the Geisinger Outpatient Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township. Barnhart struck other vehicles and hit a wall head-on the parking garage, according to WKOK News Radio. Barnhart passed away the next day due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver suspected of DUI after truck tractor becomes lodged in Dauphin County home: police

The driver of a truck tractor that became embedded in a Derry Township home on Thursday evening is being investigated for driving under the influence, according to police. Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 1400-1500 block of East Derry Road, where the truck tractor portion of a tractor-trailer had driven into the front corner of a home, Derry Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man admits holding knife to elderly woman's throat

Danville, Pa. — An 85-year-old woman reportedly told police she was jabbed in the throat by a relative, who had previously used the same knife to threaten her on several occasions. The woman fled her home near the 30 block of Maple Street in Danville on the afternoon of June 23 after the threats were allegedly made. Kevin James Millard then barricaded himself inside the residence as he clutched the knife, police said. ...
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Geisinger parking garage

MAHONING TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — The Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating the accidental death of a woman involved in a crash on Monday. Officials say that around 1 PM on Monday, June 27th, Edith Barnhart was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the parking garage of Geisinger Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

11 displaced after Harrisburg row home fire

City officials say one of the buildings was an occupied single family home and one was being used as an illegal boarding home. The other two buildings were condemned and collapsing. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to the fire around 7:37 p.m. on July 1. There were no injuries. The...
HARRISBURG, PA

