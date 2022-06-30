Charleston County Public Library launching Free and Fresh Community Fridges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will launch Free and Fresh Community Fridges at three of its branches, starting July 1.

The Community Fridge program features refrigerators fully stocked with whole fruits and vegetables at participating branches.

Stocked by the public, locals can take what they need from the refrigerators, free of charge.

“These fridges, and the resources they provide, truly belong to the community,” said Kathleen Montgomery, CCPL Associate Director of Community Engagement.

Fridges will be available at the following branches:

Only fresh whole fruits and vegetables are allowed in the fridges. No alcohol, packaged meals, raw meat, partial produce, or expired products are allowed.

“We have been able to distribute thousands of pounds of free produce to the community, which we hope has contributed to improved health outcomes in those regions of the county,” said Montgomery. “We know that food insecurity and health disparities are prevalent throughout Charleston, and we are happy to continue to offer this service to the community through this new program.”

Interested donors can contact a participating branch for more details.

No sign-up or registration is required to grab items from the fridges. Any items inside the fridges are accessible during library operating hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.