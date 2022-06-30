ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Maintenance scheduled for several South Ga. roads

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 4 days ago

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several roads across southwest Georgia that will undergo maintenance in the coming weeks. "Motorists should be prepared for traffic interruptions and possible travel delays. Please slow down in the work zones and be prepared to stop for people and equipment," the Georgia Department of Transportation...

nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

MACON, Ga. — 1. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!. The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
MACON, GA
Monroe Local News

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for local area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 3, 2022) – The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a for… Oconee County in northeastern Georgia… Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia… North central Morgan County in north central Georgia… Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia… Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia… Until 630 p.m. EDT.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WCTV

LIST: 4th of July events around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue as we move through the rest of this evening. A few of those showers and thunderstorms will bring in some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and an opportunity for isolated flash flooding. Moving into Monday, we will see a bit of activity begin to diminish as an upper-level ridge works in overnight. We’ll be seeing those low temperatures for tonight dropping down into the 70s. Our upper-level ridging will keep strengthening during the short term which will be centered kind of right over our area. Now, this will start to bring winds out of the south a little bit which will then lead to the opportunity for more shower and thunderstorm development, which is what we’re expected to see for both the Fourth of July holiday and going on into Tuesday. High temperatures really begin to build up from the low 90s into the mid-90s between Monday and Tuesday and triple-digit feel-like values as dew point to remaining fairly elevated throughout the entire period. Now we’ll continue to see that upper-level ridge strengthen across the area on Wednesday and that may help bring, precipitation chances down just a little bit. However it does look like we’re going to be monitoring the potential for a strong line of showers and thunderstorms to move in that could change that lower value. Throughout the later part of the week, and highs will stay elevated in the mid-90s to upper 90s at times with heat index values still staying in the triple digits. So it’s going to be a hot week and a wet week ahead for a lot of Southwest Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
Grice Connect

Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Authorities: Nearby roads closed in Georgia after train derails

A trail derailed Thursday morning in Ware County. The Ware County Sheriff's Department says that Jamestown Road from Devandrene Avenue to US-1 is closed and traffic is being detoured to US-1 until further notice. CSX reports 19 railcars and one locomotive were involved in the derailment. No hazardous materials were...
WARE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Rain may dampen some outdoor plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More coverage of rainfall with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across SGA. Flash flooding is possible with brief downpours and slow moving storms. Also lots of lightning, wind gusts and small hail are possible with any strong storms. It’s rinse and repeat into the holiday weekend....
ALBANY, GA
WRDW-TV

Third Ga. child this year dies after being left in a hot car

DANIELSVILLE, Ga. - A child has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Madison County – at least the third in Georgia and ninth nationwide this year. The latest one in Georgia was discovered Thursday after authorities responded to a...
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails. These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long. Their size is not the problem. They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis. The Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
