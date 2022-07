On April 30, the VALORANT terms of service got an update. The change allows for Riot to access and record voice communications in their fight against toxicity. This means that they are testing out Valorant Voice Chat recording. It’s one step towards an upcoming feature that the team has been working on. The new feature will work in the background to record voice chat and determine, in conjunction with player reports, if a player is causing harassment. The goal is to improve accuracy and reliability of bans and punishments towards toxic VALORANT players.

