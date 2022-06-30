ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

No Injuries After Two-Alarm Fire in Mount Carmel

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT CARMEL – No injuries have been reported after volunteer fire crews quickly controlled a two-alarm...

www.wkok.com

wkok.com

Critical Injuries in Motorcycle Wreck, Route 54, Natalie Mountain

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP – A 71-year-old Mount Carmel man was flown to the hospital Sunday evening following a two-vehicle crash on state Route 54 on the Natalie Mountain. The borough man, whose name was withheld, was traveling eastbound toward Natalie shortly after 6 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
wkok.com

Volunteer Crews Extinguish Midnight Kulpmont, Lamplight Acres Fire

KULPMONT – Volunteer fire fighters stopped a house fire in Kulpmont early Monday morning. Northumberland County 911 operators said they dispatched several emergency crews to Lamplight Acres around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a house fire. Emergency services said the house was unoccupied and firefighters were able to control the...
KULPMONT, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Early Sunday Morning Crash in Gilberton

One person was flown after a crash in Gilberton early Sunday. Just after 4:00am, emergency personnel were called to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of the weigh station in Gilberton. The crash involved a vehicle that struck a utility pole. A female passenger had to be...
GILBERTON, PA
Mercury

Driver, 26, killed in northern Berks crash

A Shoemakersville man was killed in a weekend crash in Tilden Township, police announced Sunday. Norris Stanley Carl, 26, was transported to Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, where he was pronounced dead after the Saturday night crash in the 2200 block of Mountain Road, according to Tilden police Chief William J. McEllroy III.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in Plymouth

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after firefighters across Luzerne County came together to put out what they say is one of the worst house fires they've seen in their careers. Black smoke filled the air as flames tore through several homes on Palmer Street in Plymouth...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman charged after car crash

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One woman has been arrested after she drove her vehicle into the Little League Museum in Williamsport on Sunday. It is unknown if she did it on purpose or not but police say that no one was injured in the crash. Police say they plan to charge her with multiple felonies. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

PennLive, Little League Museum Damaged in Intentional Crash

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – PennLive is reporting… A granddaughter of one of the first Little League Baseball managers has been accused of intentionally driving her minivan into the World of Little League Museum. No visitors or staff were injured when Theresa Robinson Salazar, 56, drove through both doors at museum along Route 15 in the Little League International headquarters complex in South Williamsport about 1 p.m. Sunday. The Williamsport resident was committed to the Lycoming County Prison without bail as a danger to the community. South Williamsport police charged Salazar with risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Two Dead, Others Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash

FREEHOLD – A multi-car crash has claimed the lives of two passengers and left two drivers severely injured in Freehold Township Sunday afternoon, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. On Sunday July 3, 2022, at approximately 1:28 p.m., the Freehold Township Police Department responded to a report of...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after following person home from work

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — When the person left work and walked to their vehicle, they noticed a silver pickup truck across the street. The person continued to notice the vehicle as it pulled out of the parking lot and followed closely behind them on Lycoming Creek Road on the night of June 27. The driver called State Police and identified the vehicle’s operator as George Stauffenberg, 60, of Cogan Station. The accuser had a previous relationship with the person and was concerned for their...
COGAN STATION, PA
WBRE

Three homes damaged, multiple displaced after fire

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people are displaced Thursday morning after a fire damaged multiple row homes in Northumberland County. A devastating morning on East Seventh Street after three homes took most of the damage from an early morning fire. The call came in just before 7:00 am. “I was getting ready to […]
wkok.com

One Person Hospitalized After Crash on Route 15

LEWISBURG – One person has been taken to the hospital after a two vehicle rollover accident, on Route 15 just south of Lewisburg. The Union County Firewire says the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Gunny Lane. One person taken to hospital, according to CSR...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught on trail camera leaving camper after break-in

Montour County, Pa. — Police said the trail camera didn’t lie when it captured a thief as he exited a camper after ransacking the inside. As Daryl Anthony Campbell, 22, of Berwick left the camper, trail cameras took his picture near the front door of the scene. The owner of the camper reported the incident to State Police in Milton on June 19 and provided the picture that was taken of the June 15 incident. ...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Barnesville Man Attempts to Flee Mahanoy City Police on ATV

A Barnesville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after attempting to flee Mahanoy City Police early Saturday. According to Mahanoy City Police, on Saturday morning, around 1:00am, Officer Frank Gallo and Officer Weicikosky were on patrol in the area of 9th and Market Street. At the intersection, they...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Caretaker allegedly threatens child with belt at school

Williamsport, Pa. — Several witnesses told State Police investigators they saw a student caretaker carrying a belt in his hand or threatening a child with it. Reginald Gallman, 55, was assigned to a six-year-old student at Donald E. Schick Elementary School and was walking down a hallway with them on May 31. The child fell to the floor which led Gallman to remove his belt and threaten to hit them with it, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman dies in parking garage crash at Geisinger

Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner’s Office is investigating the accidental death of a 90-year-old woman who was involved in a crash at a Geisinger parking deck. Edith Barnhart crashed her vehicle at 1 p.m. June 27 in the parking garage of the Geisinger Outpatient Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township. Barnhart struck other vehicles and hit a wall head-on the parking garage, according to WKOK News Radio. Barnhart passed away the next day due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fourth person dies after Adams County crash

A fourth person has died after a crash last week in Adams County. Vincent Martin, 32, of Florida, died Thursday at a hospital, according to the York County coroner's office. Pennsylvania State Police said Martin was a passenger in a vehicle that went off Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township on June 22 and hit a tree.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Homes destroyed by flames aside golf course in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A frightening scene at Stone Hedge Golf Course outside Tunkhannock around 2:45 p.m as dark plumes of smoke rose above the greens. "A guy was checking in for a tournament here, came right up to me and said, 'hey, we're going to have to cancel this tournament because the condos are on fire," said Adam Charles, Stone Hedge Golf Professional.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Geisinger parking garage

MAHONING TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — The Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating the accidental death of a woman involved in a crash on Monday. Officials say that around 1 PM on Monday, June 27th, Edith Barnhart was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the parking garage of Geisinger Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA

