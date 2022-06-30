ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney: Hutchinson’s testimony showed young women ‘what it really means to be a patriot’

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday said the testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the Jan. 6 select committee showed young women “what it really means to be a patriot.”

The comment came during Cheney’s speech at the Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, one day after the Jan. 6 panel held a surprise hearing with Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Among the most stunning revelations she made was that then-President Trump knew the crowd at his Ellipse speech had weapons, but did not care because they were “not here to hurt me.”

Cheney on Wednesday said she has been “incredibly moved” by the young women who have come before the committee, including Hutchinson.

“Some of these are young women who worked on the Trump campaign, some worked in the Trump White House, some who worked in offices on Capitol Hill, all who knew immediately that what happened that day must never happen again. America had the chance to meet one of these young women yesterday, Ms. Cassidy Hutchinson,” Cheney said.

“Her superiors – men many years older – a number of them are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity and intimidation. But her bravery and patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold,” she continued. “Little girls all across this great nation are seeing what it really means to love this country and what it really means to be a patriot.”

Hutchinson, now 26, appeared before the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday and delivered gripping, first-hand testimony regarding what occurred in the Trump White House before, during and after the Capitol riot.

Hutchinson’s public appearance before the panel came after she spoke with committee investigators four times behind closed doors.

Her testimony, however, has since come under scrutiny — particularly one second-hand account she delivered about a ride Trump took in his presidential vehicle following his speech at the Ellipse.

Hutchinson told the committee that Trump, angry that he was not permitted to go to the Capitol with his supporters, lunged for the steering wheel of his presidential SUV.

The ex-aide said she first heard about the incident from White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato and Robert Engel, head of the president’s security detail who was in the vehicle at the time of the episode.

Hutchinson said Ornato told the story while Engel was in the room, and that the head of Trump’s security detail did not refute the account.

Some, however, are now pushing back on the story, claiming that the incident relayed by Hutchinson did not happen.

Trump said he did not lunge at the Secret Service, telling Newsmax in an interview, “Who would do that? I would grab a Secret Service person by the throat?”

According to NBC News, a source close to Ornato said the former deputy chief of staff first learned about the vehicle incident during Tuesday’s hearing. Additionally, CBS News reported that Engel and the driver of the SUV are willing to testify that the president did not physically attack or assault them, and are prepared to say that Trump did not lunge at the steering wheel.

Cheney, however, is standing by Hutchinson, telling ABC News in an interview that she is “absolutely confident” in the ex-aide’s credibility.

“I’m confident in her testimony,” Cheney said. “I think that what Cassidy Hutchinson did was an unbelievable example of bravery and of courage and patriotism in the face of real pressure.”

During her remarks at the Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, Cheney spoke directly to young women, saying “the power is yours and so is the responsibility.”

“In our great nation, one individual can make all the difference, and each individual must try. There are no bystanders in a Constitutional Republic,” she said.

“And let me also say this to the little girls and to the young women who are watching tonight: these days, for the most part, men are running the world, and it’s really not going all that well,” she added.

Comments / 126

Pam Young
3d ago

patriotic to lie under oath!! I will pass. you are disgusting Liz! prepare to be voted out!!the agent's already testified! she has been disproven about the hearsay!!

Reply(5)
86
ClevelandRed
3d ago

Lying about hearsay and presenting information that wasn't yours as your own is being a patriot? Wow, keep up the witch hunt at all costs insteading of focusing time and money at the real problems at hand.

Reply(3)
80
Valerie Smith
3d ago

Engel had already testified and he was Not asked about if it was true that Trump tried to attack Him. And Now he is saying that Trump never did attack him but the Committee doesn't care about the Truth.

Reply(2)
54
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Kevin McCarthy appears to be regressing

The version of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who spoke at a Capitol Hill press conference yesterday was not exactly the same as the version of McCarthy we saw last year. The trouble is, the latest iteration is much worse. A week after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Liz Cheney
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
#Trump White House#Capitol Hill
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Let the countdown begin! President Biden's granddaughter Naomi shares behind-the-scenes photo of her White House wedding preparations 150 days before she and Peter Neal tie the knot

Naomi Biden is just 150 days away from her White House wedding. The bride-to-be and her fiancé, Peter Neal, are slated to tie the knot in Washington, D.C. on November 19. Their reception will be hosted by her paternal grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, at the historic residence.
ELECTIONS
