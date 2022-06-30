ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia, Missouri metro area

By Stacker
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire in the Sky kicks off as temperatures reach dangerous highs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's annual Fire in the Sky celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday in Stephens Lake Park. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday through Wednesday due to heat indices over 100 degrees. Those planning on spending Independence Day outside should watch their water and hydration levels to avoid heat stroke.
COLUMBIA, MO
Preparations for the Fire in the Sky firework show begin

J&M Displays sets up the firework display for Fire in the Sky on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The workers prepared the firework shells by wiring them into a mod board to be shot off with a controller. The Fire in the Sky event will be held on...
COLUMBIA, MO
Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
MISSOURI STATE
Salute to America events kick off in Jefferson City Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) Salut to America is kicking things off in Jefferson City, Sunday through Monday, bringing people two days of music, food and lots of family activities for the Fourth of July. Organizers say events are set to get started at noon. This year, carnival rides will be...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights

A day before the nation celebrated its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said "abort the patriarchy" and "ban Viagra next."
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Salute to America event expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 to downtown Jefferson City

Thousands of people will be at the Missouri Capitol in downtown Jefferson City for “Salute to America”, which is Sunday and Monday. The carnival opens Sunday at noon along Capitol avenue, and the opening ceremony is at 5:15. The red, white and bloom parade is Sunday evening at 6:15. The main event is the fireworks display on Monday night: they will start at 9:45.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Readers from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have once again voted Just Jeff’s as the best burger in town. Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer was orphaned at a young age in Iowa, and ended up moving to Columbia with his uncle, who owned the Boonville livestock auction. Mr. Spencer started his business on a hot dog cart downtown. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table”:
COLUMBIA, MO
Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

