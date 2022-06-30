Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia, Missouri metro area

Thousands of people will be at the Missouri Capitol in downtown Jefferson City for “Salute to America”, which is Sunday and Monday. The carnival opens Sunday at noon along Capitol avenue, and the opening ceremony is at 5:15. The red, white and bloom parade is Sunday evening at 6:15. The main event is the fireworks display on Monday night: they will start at 9:45.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO