The Florida Freedom Week sales tax holiday begins Friday, letting you save money on all sorts of summer essentials, and other tax holidays are right around the corner. From Friday until Thursday, tickets for live music and sporting events will be tax-free, along with supplies for boating, sports, camping, fishing and pools. The Home-Hardening Sales Tax Exemption also goes into effect Friday, making impact-resistant doors, windows and garage doors tax-free for the next two years.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO