Each year in the early 20th century, Bellingham crowned a Goddess of Liberty for their annual Fourth of July celebration, picking one woman over age 16 to symbolize the spirit of the holiday. People cast ballots for their favorite candidate at participating local stores. In June 1917, the winner was May Abbott. She was crowned July 3 and a dance followed the ceremony. As winner, May also received a special gift: a five-passenger car.

