Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sioux City metro area

A NEW IOWA LAW TAKES EFFECT FRIDAY REGULATING THE USE OF ATV’S AND UTV’S IN THE STATE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS HOUSE FILE 2130 LEGALIZES THE USE OF THESE VEHICLES ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ROADWAYS:. ATV4 OC……LIMITED EXCEPTIONS. :15. MCCLURE SAYS THAT...
LE MARS, IA (KELO) — A Le Mars, Iowa man is facing a list of charges after driving in the wrong lane of a two-lane highway. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just before 11:50 Saturday night when the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office learned of a car heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 60. It entered Sioux County south of Alton, Iowa.
Friday night, about 8:30, Yankton Police, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to the Discovery Bridge for a report of a female screaming under the bridge. Upon arrival it was discovered that a female had fallen onto a ledge of the discovery bridge, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Yankton Police Department with closing down northbound traffic on the Discovery Bridge as Yankton County Search and Rescue hoisted the female to safety. The female was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for unknown injuries by Yankton County EMS. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks also assisted on scene.
"Firefighters did an excellent job of controlling the fire. This was an exceptionally large fire that moved very rapidly causing an extremely dangerous situation. The weather conditions also were tough on the firefighters with several of them being checked and rehabbed by EMS personnel. A total of forty-five Fire and Ems personnel responded to the emergency," said a statement from Fire Chief David Schipper.
PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An Iowa man was arrested at a northern Indiana truck stop after police say he overstayed his welcome in the shower area. Police in Plymouth were called to the Love’s truck stop at 2952 Gary Drive at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. Employees told them a man...
Blue Café is not your traditional food establishment, in fact, the food is never the same every day. While the dish might be similar, there might be a few added touches to the dish the next time you visit.
THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
SIOUX CENTER—A 30-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Tuesday, June 28, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, no valid driver’s license and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form.
STANTON - Two Northeast Nebraska men are behind bars after a drug investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 24-year-old Richard Brachle of Randolph and 23-year-old Dalton Kolar of Laurel were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse.
Comments / 0