Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from reviewing challenges to the procedures and results. The justices will consider whether...

