ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Abortions to resume in Kentucky as judge blocks trigger law

By Bode Brooks, Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWgm4_0gQsfrIf00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky abortion clinics are taking appointments again after a state judge blocked enforcement of the state’s trigger abortion ban and a 6-week abortion ban. The ruling doesn’t fully turn back the clock, but rather hits pause as the courts take a closer look.

The block comes after Kentucky’s American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood organizations filed a lawsuit that claimed the bans were unconstitutional under the state constitution, as the right no longer exists at the federal level. Jefferson Circuit Court granted the emergency restraining order as both organizations continue to litigate.

“Our attorneys successfully argued that Kentucky’s Constitution provides the right to privacy, bodily autonomy, and self-determination,” Interim Executive Director of the ACLU of Kentucky Amber Duke said.

More on abortion, Roe v. Wade:

The state’s only two abortion clinics plan to resume services by Friday. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Kentucky State Director Tamarra Wieder said patients are currently being scheduled.

The restraining order is temporary. The court will pick the case back up next Wednesday, July 6, when the ACLU will argue for a temporary injunction

“If we are granted that that will allow the laws to remain blocked throughout our litigation of the case,” Duke said.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded to the ruling saying he will be seeking relief from the order proceedings to stop the legal process from going any further.

“In the wake of an historic victory for life at the nation’s highest court, today, one judge in Kentucky has, without basis in the Kentucky Constitution, allowed two clinics to resume abortions. We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order.

The U.S. Supreme Court made it abundantly clear in Dobbs that decisions about the protection of life should be decided by the states and the people through their representatives. Our General Assembly clearly expressed Kentucky’s support for life by passing the Human Life Protection Act with bipartisan support.  We will do everything possible to continue defending this law and to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Despite Cameron’s promise to seek relief, Duke argued the restraining order is not something the Attorney General can appeal.

Cameron has requested a stay of proceedings to stop the legal process from going any further.

On Monday, as the case was filed, Kentucky Right to Life Executive Director Addia Wuchner said her organization was prepared for a court battle.

“So, we expected it. We knew they were going to retract some stuff that were already cases without prejudice in the federal court of appeals. So, it was expected, so I guess I’ll say there’s no surprises there,” she said.

With the state constitution being the final word, already attention is turning to the ballot as voters will decide in November if there should be an amendment to clearly state there is no right to an abortion in Kentucky.

“Our state constitution is what’s providing relief today and it’s all we have for the future,” Wieder said.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Previous story:

A Kentucky court has temporarily blocked the abortion ban, making the act legal once again in the state.

The court ruling granted a restraining order against the abortion ban. The order was requested by the American Civil Liberties Union (ALCU), ALCU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.

The lawsuit alleges that the Kentucky abortion ban, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, violates a woman’s bodily autonomy and rights to privacy.

Judge weighing Kentucky abortion ban

In response to the granting of the restraining order, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU, and ACLU of Kentucky released the following statement:

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over — especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians’ wellbeing. We won’t stop fighting for people’s ability to access the essential abortion care they need in Kentucky. The government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not share the same opinion in regards to the passing of the restraining order. He released the following statement:

“In the wake of an historic victory for life at the nation’s highest court, today, one judge in Kentucky has, without basis in the Kentucky Constitution, allowed two clinics to resume abortions. We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order.”

Judges have also granted similar blocks against the abortion ban in Utah, Texas, and Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's abortion ban this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion remains legal in Kentucky, while Attorney General Daniel Cameron works to get a higher court to reinstate bans on the procedure. Here’s a look at developments related to the bans this week:. FRIDAY. Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it had reversed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Pause on Kentucky abortion ban to be challenged

A Jefferson County circuit judge paused Kentucky's abortion bans Thursday morning, making abortions legal in the state. ‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks. Updated: 5 hours ago. The family of the 28-year-old who died in a rollover crash just off...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Alaska State
City
Frankfort, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
actionnews5.com

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Kentucky’s abortion clinics are taking appointments again. What to know if you need procedure

Kentucky’s two abortion providers will resume offering abortions and scheduling patients for future appointments beginning Friday, clinic representatives said. EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, both in Louisville, announced Thursday afternoon that abortion care would continue at least for the next few days. The announcement came hours after a Jefferson County judge granted a restraining order that blocks a statewide trigger law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect, permitting both clinics to offer abortion care, at least for now.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Kentucky Voters#Abortion Laws#Politics Courts#Politics State#Planned Parenthood#Jefferson Circuit Court
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky officials detail events that led up to deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Officials are releasing more information on the events that lead up to a deadly shooting in the Floyd County town of Allen Thursday night. At a press conference Sunday afternoon Judge-Executive Robby Williams said at approximately 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30, deputies were attempting to serve an emergency protection order […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 30, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, grants for riverports, transportation funding to support economic development, the groundbreaking of Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus, Western Kentucky tornado recovery and COVID-19. He also named Dr. Aaron Thompson and the Thompson Scholars Program as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy