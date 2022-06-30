Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley.
This list will be updated as more event details come in.
Indiana
Brazil
Monday, July 4
at Forest Park
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.
Clinton
Sunday, July 3
at Sportland Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
Jasonville
Saturday, July 2
at Hanna Field
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
Linton
Monday, July 4
at Humphreys Park
Fireworks to begin at 10:30 p.m.
Rockville
Saturday, July 2
at Raccoon State Recreation Area
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.
Sullivan
Saturday, July 2
at Sullivan County Park and Lake
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
(Rain date Sunday, July 3)
Terre Haute
Thursday, June 30
at Signature HealthCARE, 3500 Maple Ave.
Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
at Sycamore Winery , 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.
Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
at The Bridge Church, 1901 8th Ave
Fireworks to begin at dark.
Monday, July 4
at Fairbanks Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.
Vincennes
Monday, July 4
at Patrick Henry Square
Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Washington
Monday, July 4
at Eastside Park
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.
Illinois
Times in Illinois listed in CDT
Casey
Monday, July 4
at Fairview Park
Fireworks to start at dusk.
Dieterich
Monday, July 4
at Liberty Memorial Park
Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Effingham
Sunday, July 3
at Lake Sara
Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Monday, July 4
at Effingham High School
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
Lawrenceville
Sunday, July 3
at Lawrenceville High School
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
Marshall/Clark County
Sunday, July 3
at Mill Creek Park
Fireworks to start at dusk.
Monday, July 4
at Clark County Fairgrounds
Fireworks to start at dusk.
Mattoon
Monday, July 4
at Coles County Airport
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.
Olney
Monday, July 4
at Olney City Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
Paris
Monday, July 4
at Twin Lakes West Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
Robinson
Monday, July 4
at Robinson City Park
Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.
West Union
Saturday, July 2
at West Union Park
Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.
