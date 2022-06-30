Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley.

This list will be updated as more event details come in.

Indiana

Brazil

Monday, July 4

at Forest Park

Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

at Sportland Park

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Saturday, July 2

at Hanna Field

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Linton

Monday, July 4

at Humphreys Park

Fireworks to begin at 10:30 p.m.

Rockville

Saturday, July 2

at Raccoon State Recreation Area

Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Sullivan

Saturday, July 2

at Sullivan County Park and Lake

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

(Rain date Sunday, July 3)

Terre Haute

Thursday, June 30

at Signature HealthCARE, 3500 Maple Ave.

Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

at Sycamore Winery , 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.

Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

at The Bridge Church, 1901 8th Ave

Fireworks to begin at dark.

Monday, July 4

at Fairbanks Park

Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.

Vincennes

Monday, July 4

at Patrick Henry Square

Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

at Eastside Park

Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Illinois

Times in Illinois listed in CDT

Monday, July 4

at Fairview Park

Fireworks to start at dusk.

Dieterich

Monday, July 4

at Liberty Memorial Park

Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

at Lake Sara

Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Monday, July 4

at Effingham High School

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Lawrenceville

Sunday, July 3

at Lawrenceville High School

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Marshall/Clark County

Sunday, July 3

at Mill Creek Park

Fireworks to start at dusk.

Monday, July 4

at Clark County Fairgrounds

Fireworks to start at dusk.

Monday, July 4

at Coles County Airport

Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Monday, July 4

at Olney City Park

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Monday, July 4

at Twin Lakes West Park

Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Robinson

Monday, July 4

at Robinson City Park

Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.

West Union

Saturday, July 2

at West Union Park

Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.

