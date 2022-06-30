ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersburg, IN

Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcP9D_0gQsfBfV00

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley.

This list will be updated as more event details come in.

Indiana

Brazil

Monday, July 4
at Forest Park
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

More details about Brazil Rotary celebration

Clinton

Sunday, July 3
at Sportland Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Jasonville

Saturday, July 2
at Hanna Field
Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Linton

Monday, July 4
at Humphreys Park
Fireworks to begin at 10:30 p.m.

More details about Linton’s celebration

Rockville

Saturday, July 2
at Raccoon State Recreation Area
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Sullivan

Saturday, July 2
at Sullivan County Park and Lake
Fireworks to begin at dusk.
(Rain date Sunday, July 3)

Terre Haute

Thursday, June 30
at Signature HealthCARE, 3500 Maple Ave.
Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3
at Sycamore Winery , 1320 Durkees Ferry Rd.
Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3
at The Bridge Church, 1901 8th Ave
Fireworks to begin at dark.

Monday, July 4
at Fairbanks Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk or approximately 10 p.m.

More details about Fairbanks Park celebration

Vincennes

Monday, July 4
at Patrick Henry Square
Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Washington

Monday, July 4
at Eastside Park
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Illinois

Times in Illinois listed in CDT

Casey

Monday, July 4
at Fairview Park
Fireworks to start at dusk.

Dieterich

Monday, July 4
at Liberty Memorial Park
Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Effingham

Sunday, July 3
at Lake Sara
Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Monday, July 4
at Effingham High School
Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Lawrenceville

Sunday, July 3
at Lawrenceville High School
Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Marshall/Clark County

Sunday, July 3
at Mill Creek Park
Fireworks to start at dusk.

Monday, July 4
at Clark County Fairgrounds
Fireworks to start at dusk.

Mattoon

Monday, July 4
at Coles County Airport
Fireworks to begin at 10 p.m.

Olney

Monday, July 4
at Olney City Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Paris

Monday, July 4
at Twin Lakes West Park
Fireworks to begin at dusk.

Robinson

Monday, July 4
at Robinson City Park
Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.

West Union

Saturday, July 2
at West Union Park
Fireworks to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

