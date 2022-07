Another incident happened on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path July 2, as Bettendorf Police say a man driving a motorcycle entered the path. Police report a chase begun just before 2:00 a.m. after the man failed to stop at an intersection. Police say the motorcycle had no plates, and the man drove through a construction zone and parking lot during the pursuit before entering the I-74 path. The chase was then called off there.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO