Firefighters from several local agencies are in Nevada County, helping battle the Rices Fire. As of last night, the Rices Fire has burned 904-acres of land, making it the largest wildfire in California right now. It’s 20-percent contained. The local strike team helping to the east is made up of members of the Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley, Cloverdale and Rancho Adobe fire districts, and the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Twenty-two firefighters and five engines left for Nevada County on Tuesday night. It’s the first time a local strike team has been deployed to a wildfire in another part of California this fire season.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO