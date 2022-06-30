ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how Walmart can help you save 10 cents a gallon on gas at hundreds of places in NC

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Walmart says people in North Carolina can save 10 cents per gallon on gas by joining Walmart Plus.

Company officials on Thursday that Plus members can get the savings at participating Exxon and Mobil stations in the state along with Walmart and Murphy stations.

The company counts 674 locations in North Carolina that will offer that maximum discount to Plus members.

Member savings at Walmart and Murphy stations had varied from 5 to 10 cents per gallon based on state regulations, according to the original announcement in April .

A Walmart Plus membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. At the monthly rate, you can recoup that membership fee by purchasing 129 1/2 gallons of gas per month — the equivalent of about eight full tanks of gas for a 16-gallon tank.

CBS 17

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

