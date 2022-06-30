ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotati, CA

Victim of Roblar Fire Still Not Identified

ksro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who died during a 63-acre vegetation fire west of Cotati earlier this week still...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa firefighters blame overnight fires on illegal fireworks

ANTIOCH, Cali. - The dry hills of the East Bay plus gusts of wind equals a problematic spark from fireworks. That is how Contra Costa County firefighters spent Saturday night. "We had about two and a half acre grass fire over here," said Battalion Fire Chief Scott Valencia, speaking of a fire in Antioch. "Along with several fires that came in at the same time from Bay Pointe to Antioch."
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

At Least 4 Fires Started by Fireworks in East Bay: Officials

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said Sunday they extinguished at least four fires started Saturday night by fireworks, which are illegal in Contra Costa. According to district fire marshal Chris Bachman, one occurred near the parking lot of Highlands Elementary school in Pittsburg. The other three occurred in Antioch, the largest of which grew to two acres. No injuries were reported.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One missing after two teens crash into Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager went missing after two teens crashed their truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road early Sunday. When they arrived […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sonoma County, CA
Accidents
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Cotati, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mendofever.com

Second Drowning in the Last Six Days at Lake Berryessa

Lake Berryessa, one of the North Bay’s most popular destinations for boating and swimming, has claimed the life of a 35-year-old San Pablo man this afternoon. This marks the second drowning in one week. As per a Facebook post from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:00 p.m. Marciallo...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Napa Sheriff arrests man suspected in series of burglaries

NAPA, Calif. - Napa County Sheriff's detectives have arrested a man suspected in a series in recent burglaries. Enrique Quiros Ortiz, 26, was located in a car off Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane on Friday night. He is accused of stealing power tools, jewelry and at least 10 guns in a theft spree around Napa County.
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fireworks spark overnight brush fire in Antioch

EAST CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Authorities in the East Bay said illegal fireworks sparked an overnight grass fire in Antioch.The fire ripped through dry grass in East Contra Costa County shortly before midnight. Fire crews from the recently consolidated Contra Costa County and East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the brush fire along James Dolan Road in Antioch.Firefighters said the fire sparked by illegal fireworks burned about two-and-a-half acres in windy conditions before crews were able to contain it.Firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours Sunday to ensure there were no hot spots.This past...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Roblar Fire
NBC Bay Area

World War II Explosives Found in West Petaluma Home

World War II explosives were found at a west Petaluma residence on Saturday, the Petaluma Police Department announced. A concerned resident called the police when they ran into three Japanese grenades, an artillery shell and six munitions at a deceased family member's home, police said. The police department noticed that...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning

Napa County - The Napa County Sheriff's Office has a safety warning for people heading out to Lake Berryessa this weekend after the drowning death of a teen boy. Demetrio Perriatt, 16, was rafting on Monday, when he fell in the water and drowned, witnesses said. There have multiple drownings in this area since 2019, and the Sheriff's Office took KTVU out to the lake to point out some dangers.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Missing camper found dead in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said a missing camper was found dead in Desolation Wilderness on Wednesday.  The hiker was identified as 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco.  Someone reported an abandoned tent that had been blown over on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. According to the sheriff’s […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies Following Crash on I-280 in Millbrae: CHP

The California Highway Patrol said a man died following a crash on southbound Interstate 280 near the Trousdale exit in Millbrae Saturday. Traffic was impacted and a Sig Alert went out at 4:40 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man carjacked another person in San Bruno, when he...
MILLBRAE, CA
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy