Victim of Roblar Fire Still Not Identified

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.

NOVATO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO