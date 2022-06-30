Pikesville man arrested for pointing gun at another driver, say police
By Chris Berinato
4 days ago
ABINGDON, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say they arrested a man from Pikesville after they say he pointed a gun at another driver. 29-year-old Ronald McKnight faces 1st and second-degree assault charges. The...
EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, the he died from his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities.
Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities.
The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel.
The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said.
On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue.
This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities.
An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md (7News) — Prince George's County Police found a man dead inside a vehicle in Capitol Heights overnight Sunday. Police say the shooting happened near the 600 block of Addison Road South. The victim was pronounced dead when officers responded to the scene at 12:10 a.m. The...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday.
Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police need help locating a critical missing teen girl. Officials tweeted that 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan (5’7 and 145lbs) was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Anyone with information...
A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a home invasion robbery and a subsequent police shootout in 2020, authorities announced. Andre Smith and Stephen Warren, who was sentenced to 90 years behind bars, broke into a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover in August 2020, and threatened a mother and her daughter, Prince George's County Police said.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police released the name of a man whom someone shot and killed early Sunday morning in Capitol Heights. responded to a shooting early Sunday. Officers said they found 26-year-old James Johnson of Columbia shot inside a car in the 600 block of Addison Rd. S. […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A car crashed into a Family Dollar store in the Belair - Edison neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon. Baltimore City Police are on the scene of the crash along with medics on the 4500 block of Erdman Ave. The vehicle visibly damaged the windows and...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four teenagers and one adult were arrested in connection to a Baltimore County carjacking. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road after receiving reports of an armed carjacking. While responding to the scene, officers were able...
Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officers are investigating a suspected shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Baltimore City. At 3:33 p.m., MDTA Police Dispatch received calls for a possible road rage incident between the drivers of a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895).
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was shot after an argument in Glen Burnie, Thursday. According to police, at about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at Clauss Liquors, near Crain Highway. Once on scene, police learned the victim and suspect were in the parking lot...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An off-duty officer witnesses a suspect shoot at a 52-year-old man near the area of downtown Baltimore. At around 6:45 p.m., an off-duty BPD officer was driving in the area of the 600 block of North Eutaw Place, when the officer saw a suspect shoot at a victim.
PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Fourteen vehicles were involved in three separate crashes Saturday morning on the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, police said. Maryland State Police told 11 News the three crashes happened at the same time on the bridge carrying the northbound lanes of Interstate 95. No serious...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after being injured in a shooting in east Baltimore. 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers found a man suffering...
