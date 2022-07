One year after being named as the first runner-up in the state's highest profile pageant, Lindsay Fincher got her crown. Fincher was named Miss Alabama 2022 Saturday night at the end of the competition held at Samford's Wright Center in Birmingham. She was crowned by Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford, who just beat out Fincher for last year's title before going on to finish as the first runner-up at Miss America.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO