Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, can be a good way to diversify your portfolio and can be cost-effective. "ETFs are generally less costly and easier to access for investors," said Ben Johnson, Morningstar's director of global exchange-traded fund research. "They offer investors access to a whole host of investment strategies, from total market indexes to actively managed portfolios of stocks linked to the metaverse, with low fees, superior tax efficiency, and often much smaller investment minimums—typically as low as the price of a single share."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO