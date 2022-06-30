ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Auburn metro area

By Stacker
citizenofeastalabama.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.citizenofeastalabama.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Phenix City Independence Day Road Closures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting their Independence Day Fireworks Show at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Admission is free and gates open at 5p.m. Show goers can enjoy the tonight’s fireworks from either side of the river. Anyone planning to attend tonight’s firework show from the...
PHENIX CITY, AL
thecitymenus.com

Publix Confirmed for Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm

This article has been updated to reflect the announcement of Publix. We originally reported it as unknown at the time in May. Several updates have also been included to reflect the openings of several businesses in the LaGrange area. LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new...
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Real Estate
Opelika, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Auburn, AL
Business
Auburn, AL
Government
City
Auburn, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Opelika, AL
Real Estate
wrbl.com

4th of July: Dodging storms before fireworks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Daytime heating and humidity will lead to more showers and storms in the forecast. Storms that form will likely move slow with heavy rain and gusty winds, who gets rain and how much will really depend on where you live. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s but it will feel closer to 100.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn celebrate Fourth of July at Duck Samford Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Auburn, their Parks and Recreations is having their annual Independence Day celebration tonight. The free event started at 5 p.m. CT behind Duck Samford Stadium, where families can enjoy live music, giveaways, free inflatables, food vendors, and fireworks. Auburn University’s mascot Aubie will be...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Celebrating the fourth of July around Auburn

Despite falling on a Monday, Auburn students are still finding ways to enjoy Fourth of July celebrations. Many plan to travel home for the holiday, while for those who remain, the City of Auburn and its neighbors are hosting several events. Festivities begin on Friday, July 1, at Sparky’s Fireworks...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Auburn Metro#Al Metro
alabamaliving.coop

Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Woman killed in single-vehicle Columbus crash Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Authorities said the crash...
COLUMBUS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Karmello English, 4-star WR out of Phenix City, Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Karmello English plans to play in the SEC, and the 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama (Central) has announced his commitment. English announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, as the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound prospect had a reported 15 offers. He’s rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth commitment for Auburn in the class of 2023.
PHENIX CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
WSFA

Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. It will be followed by a memorial service. Harris,...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last Sunday night, three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Saturday, his family honored the three-year-old with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered in front of the restaurant’s parking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

‘Where’s Erin,’ CPD renews interest in missing Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin earlier today, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years. Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a previous interview with WRBL Collier’s sister, Sarah Kemp, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins. The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household...
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSD sets the 2023 fiscal year millage rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Board of Education has voted on the final adoption of their general budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and their decision could impact some Muscogee County taxpayers. Each calendar year, The Muscogee County School district budget includes a millage levy–which is a tax rate used to calculate local […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy