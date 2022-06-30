Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Auburn metro area

Karmello English plans to play in the SEC, and the 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama (Central) has announced his commitment. English announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, as the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound prospect had a reported 15 offers. He’s rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth commitment for Auburn in the class of 2023.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO