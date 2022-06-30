Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Auburn metro area

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is hosting their Independence Day Fireworks Show at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Admission is free and gates open at 5p.m. Show goers can enjoy the tonight’s fireworks from either side of the river. Anyone planning to attend tonight’s firework show from the...
Lee County is taking a wait-and-see approach before making any decisions on how to spend COVID-19 relief money that it’s earmarked for rural broadbrand. That’s because the state has already provided funding directly to broadband companies, including Charter Spectrum and Point Broadband. The Lee County Commission recently voted...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A single vehicle accident in Columbus has claimed the life of a woman. The accident happened on Sunday, at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 18th Street, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Bryan has identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. According to Bryan, Jernigan was pronounced dead at […]
This article has been updated to reflect the announcement of Publix. We originally reported it as unknown at the time in May. Several updates have also been included to reflect the openings of several businesses in the LaGrange area. LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Daytime heating and humidity will lead to more showers and storms in the forecast. Storms that form will likely move slow with heavy rain and gusty winds, who gets rain and how much will really depend on where you live. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 90s but it will feel closer to 100.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Over in Auburn, their Parks and Recreations is having their annual Independence Day celebration tonight. The free event started at 5 p.m. CT behind Duck Samford Stadium, where families can enjoy live music, giveaways, free inflatables, food vendors, and fireworks. Auburn University’s mascot Aubie will be...
GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
Despite falling on a Monday, Auburn students are still finding ways to enjoy Fourth of July celebrations. Many plan to travel home for the holiday, while for those who remain, the City of Auburn and its neighbors are hosting several events. Festivities begin on Friday, July 1, at Sparky’s Fireworks...
Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
Rita Smith has made her life’s work helping communities prepare for and respond to emergencies. That dedication, and a love for Auburn football, brought her to Lee County, first as an emergency manager and now as director of Lee County Emergency Management Agency. A couple of weeks ago, she...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Columbus Sunday night, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan. Bryan said she was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Authorities said the crash...
Karmello English plans to play in the SEC, and the 4-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama (Central) has announced his commitment. English announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday, as the 5-foot-11 and 175-pound prospect had a reported 15 offers. He’s rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the fourth commitment for Auburn in the class of 2023.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. It will be followed by a memorial service. Harris,...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last Sunday night, three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Saturday, his family honored the three-year-old with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered in front of the restaurant’s parking...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin earlier today, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years. Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a previous interview with WRBL Collier’s sister, Sarah Kemp, […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins. The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Board of Education has voted on the final adoption of their general budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year and their decision could impact some Muscogee County taxpayers. Each calendar year, The Muscogee County School district budget includes a millage levy–which is a tax rate used to calculate local […]
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A man in LaGrange was shot on Sunday around 3 pm while driving his vehicle. This marks the second shooting in LaGrange in 24 hours. Troup County 911 received a call regarding shots fired near Vernon Road and Jefferson Street. Soon after they received a call from WellStar West Georgia Medical […]
Comments / 0