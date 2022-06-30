Big lessons from Montclair Little League (Town Square)
By Montclair Local Letters, Opinion
4 days ago
My father taught me how to play baseball. He coached high school softball. My grandfather was a pitcher for the Hollywood Stars minor league team, and my sisters and I played every tournament you can imagine, getting our bruises and bloody noses along the way. My family loves the...
“By nearly every measure, American youths are in distress.” — Mara Gay, “Summer Camp for All,” The New York Times, May 28, 2022. I am the immediate past chair of the board of directors of the YMCA of Montclair, where I served on the board for a decade. I read with great interest the recent New York Times article by Mara Gay titled “Summer Camp for All.” In particular, she wrote,
It was another successful year for Montclair Kimberley Academy sports. We’ve looked at each team and taken a moment to highlight its accomplishments. Both the boys and girls cross-country teams did well last fall. The girls had a great year, taking the 2021 Super Essex Conference Liberty Division championship, where they finished 31 points ahead of second-place West Orange High School. Rebecca Herrick finished second overall, with Emma Burd and Lindsay Driever taking fourth and fifth places respectively and Ella Martin finishing ninth. Olga Shandarivska finished 12th, and Martine Gulliver ended the race at 14. Having so many runners in the top 15, and especially the top 10, put MKA in the position it needed to be in to win the title.
A memorial service for John Bouvier Bray of Verona, formerly of Montclair, who died peacefully on Oct. 24, 2021, surrounded by friends and family, will be held this month in Montclair. Mr. Bray was 76. He was born in Paris in 1945 and spent his early childhood in the rural...
MONTCLAIR - The Montclair girls swimming team, girls cross country and a pair of girls track athletes highlighted the 2021-22 school year. The Mounties girls swimmers not only took home the North 1 Group A state sectional title in defeating Ridgewood, but also the Essex County Tournament title. For Montclair...
The Montclair Education Association stands firmly with our advisers in the 8:46 committee and their development of the following statement. The MEA 8:46 is a subcommittee of the Montclair Education Association that empowers teachers, students and staff to engage in anti-racist pedagogy and practices within their classrooms and communities at large. One of their goals is to recognize and represent those who are marginalized through social justice advocacy. The 8:46 Project has hosted such events as community conversations, literary circles, Black Lives Matter at School curriculum fairs and more. The committee was formed, in response to the murder of George Floyd, by then-President Petal Robertson. It is chaired by Brian Ford and Stevana Sims, members of the MEA and educators in the Montclair school district.
On Tuesday evening, following Montclair High School Graduation, the class of 2022 was paraded through Montclair as well wishers lined the streets. The seniors then whisked off to American Dream mall in the Meadowlands where a party awaited them. The evening was sponsored by Project Graduation, which raises funds throughout the year for the traditional night of fun.
Colleen Antonelli Zarrillo, of Montclair, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was 84. Mrs. Zarrillo was born and raised in Newark and raised her family with her husband of 57 years, Mike, in Montclair. She showed her love for children and teaching when she worked at Montessori School in...
It's that time of year again, when you need to purchase gifts for the graduates on your list. Unless you know someone's taste and size, or they have a wish list posted on social media or for an online company, it can be difficult to find something that will be used and appreciated. Cash is a great idea, but gift cards to local businesses will help to support the community while shopping small.
Montclair Kimberley Academy graduated 108 students at its June 12 commencement ceremony, 32 of whom live in Montclair. Olivia Okun-Dubitsky of Montclair was one of two students to share reflections during the ceremony. The graduating seniors will define their own futures, she said. “We can choose to remember that the...
Nicholas D. Stanisci of West Caldwell, formerly of Montclair, died at home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, after a long illness. He was 87. Mr. Stanisci grew up in Montclair before later living in Verona and settling in West Caldwell in 1987. As a young man he worked as a...
The Montclair High School graduating seniors know a thing or two about perseverance. On the second day of their freshman year, a collapsed stairwell led to canceled classes and altered schedules. During their sophomore year, they transitioned to remote learning as the coronavirus began to spread through the country. What...
The Montclair Scholarship Fund has awarded $361,743 in scholarships to 48 college-bound Montclair High School seniors this year. The scholarships were awarded June 9 during Senior Awards Night at Montclair High School. The total award amount for 2022 is approximately $100,000 more than in 2021 — the result of several...
Not everyone is happy with plans to upgrade Essex Park and playground in Montclair’s Fourth Ward. As reported in early June by Montclair Local, the 9.9-acre park on Chestnut Street is expected to undergo renovations and get a new pathway and lights, bathroom renovations and a new playground. The...
The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual who left an illegal trap that ultimately caused the death of a fox in Montclair last week. A fox trapped in an...
Lacordaire Academy graduated 14 seniors on Saturday, June 4, on the grounds of historic James Hall. In keeping with Academy tradition, a bagpiper led the board of trustees, faculty and graduates to the dais. Student Government President Kai Lyn Weaver welcomed friends and family in attendance and urged her classmates...
“‘What do we do when we’re under attack? Stand up! Fight Back!” was chanted by a crowd of over 100 people in a rally held Friday in South Orange over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In Montclair, residents stood on the...
The Montclair Township Council has appointed its first members to the rent control board. On June 21, the council approved the appointments of six of seven members to the board. They are Evelyn Leonard, Frank Terranella and Linda Dell’Orto representing tenants, Alex Morgan and William Scott representing landlords, and Pamela Wilezynski representing homeowners. One more landlord representative is needed, according to Montclair’s rent control ordinance.
The history and flavors of an iconic former Montclair deli live on in a new book by Robert and Jeanne Johannsen. The Watchung Delicatessen, a staple township business from 1926 to its closing in 2020, has a long ownership history. First opened by the Schwartzman family, it was then sold...
Studio Montclair is celebrating its 25th anniversary by presenting “State of the Art 2022” as the inaugural event at its spacious new venue, the Leach Gallery, at 641 Bloomfield Ave., through Aug. 12. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Montclair Public Library and Toni’s Kitchen have partnered to offer a free healthy lunch program for kids 17 and under at the library’s café this summer. Kids can pick up a brown-bag lunch between noon and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Tuesday, July 5, to Tuesday, Sept. 6.
