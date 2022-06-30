Big lessons from Montclair Little League (Town Square)

The Montclair Education Association stands firmly with our advisers in the 8:46 committee and their development of the following statement. The MEA 8:46 is a subcommittee of the Montclair Education Association that empowers teachers, students and staff to engage in anti-racist pedagogy and practices within their classrooms and communities at large. One of their goals is to recognize and represent those who are marginalized through social justice advocacy. The 8:46 Project has hosted such events as community conversations, literary circles, Black Lives Matter at School curriculum fairs and more. The committee was formed, in response to the murder of George Floyd, by then-President Petal Robertson. It is chaired by Brian Ford and Stevana Sims, members of the MEA and educators in the Montclair school district.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO