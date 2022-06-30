FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

Each spring, usually in late February or early March, the purple martins return to the Brazos Valley. Their arrival is eagerly awaited by purple martin lovers who spend a lot of time and effort getting the martins’ Brazos Valley homes ready. What many of these landlords don’t know is that after the birds spend the spring and summer in backyards across not only the Brazos Valley, but most of the United States, they don’t just leave those yards and fly straight home to South America. Instead, they do something called “staging.”
