ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust shy of 40 vendors will offer a variety of goods in downtown Brenham tomorrow (Friday) for...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
hellowoodlands.com

City of Tomball cancels July 4th Fireworks, Festival Still On

TOMBALL, Texas – On Saturday, July 2, the City of Tomball announced the cancelation of the July 4th fireworks show in the light of Tomball’s current drought conditions. The City’s Street Fest is proceeding as scheduled on Monday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. “Unfortunately,...
TOMBALL, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY FAIR’S KICKOFF DANCE AND SHRIMP BOIL

Tickets are on sale for the Austin County Fair’s Kickoff Dance and Shrimp Boil that will be coming up later this month. The event is being held Friday, July 22, at the Austin County Fair Expo and Convention Center in Bellville. The doors open at 5:30pm with the meal...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley awaits purple martin spectacle

Each spring, usually in late February or early March, the purple martins return to the Brazos Valley. Their arrival is eagerly awaited by purple martin lovers who spend a lot of time and effort getting the martins’ Brazos Valley homes ready. What many of these landlords don’t know is that after the birds spend the spring and summer in backyards across not only the Brazos Valley, but most of the United States, they don’t just leave those yards and fly straight home to South America. Instead, they do something called “staging.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Rotary Club replaces damaged flag poles in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On holidays that we honor America, the Bryan Rotary Club places American flags in designated areas across the city to honor those days and to show our community’s patriotism. On Sunday, however, someone damaged several of those flag poles that were located along Briarcrest Drive...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brenham, TX
Business
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Brenham, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Brenham, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Brenham, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Navasota, TX

As the second-largest state in the United States, Texas unsurprisingly has a lot to offer tourists. With its rich history, diverse culture, and abundant natural beauty, the Lone Star State is a popular destination for travelers worldwide. Navasota is a hidden gem among the many great places to visit in...
NAVASOTA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
wtaw.com

Blinn College Trustees Discuss Final Spring Enrollment Numbers

Final numbers for spring enrollment at Blinn College shows an overall continued decline. A rebound compared with spring of last year on Blinn’s Bryan and RELLIS campuses was offset by fewer students in Brenham and online. On the Bryan campus, spring enrollment of more than 5,300 was an increase...
BRYAN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Declaration Church under development on Riley Fuzzel Road in Spring

Declaration Church will be located on 86 acres off Riley Fuzzel Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Predevelopment has started on Declaration Church’s new building on Riley Fuzzel Road. According to Joe McShane, director of business and projects for the church, Declaration Church is developing a total of 86 acres, with 11 acres reserved for commercial development.
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Dessert#Hair Products#Food Drink
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL PARADE GUNNER AND KAZOO BAND LEADER WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners for “Official Chappell Hill Parade Gunner,” and “Official Kazoo Band Leader.”. Chamber President Joel Romo announced that the Travis and Linda Cook family will serve as the “Official Chappell Hill Parade Gunner.”. The Cooks own T&L...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

TANK NIENSTEDT RETIRING AFTER 40 YEARS WITH BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT

One of the Brenham Fire Department’s longest-serving members is retiring. Tuesday marks Greg “Tank” Nienstedt’s last day at the fire department, after joining as a volunteer on April 7, 1983. He joined the paid staff in 2000, and was promoted to captain in 2013. Nienstedt says...
BRENHAM, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

5 Rivers Katy Families Love to Float Down

Grab your inner tube and sunscreen, and take part in a tradition that's as "Texas" as bluebonnets and BBQ. Here's our Top 5 favorite "toobing" locales that Katyites love!. Opening photo of the Frio River, Andy's on River Rd. 1. Andy's on River Road (Frio ) Highway 127 & CR...
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
austincountynewsonline.com

Austin County Issues “Declaration of Disaster” Banning Certain Fireworks Due To Drought

Austin County has issued a “Declaration of Disaster” banning certain types of fireworks. This is due to the dry conditions that have resulted from long term drought that is affecting Texas. The ban goes into effect at 5pm today. The ban includes bottle rockets, rockets with fins and roman candles. It does NOT ban artillery shells or multi-shots. There still remains the possibility of a complete ban on fireworks if things continue to deteriorate or if fires become an issue in the county. County Judge Tim Lapham issued this general guide on his Facebook Page: “The general rule is if it goes way up in the air, pops and comes down as cool pieces, then it’s ok. If it’s throwing sparks around or shoots off in an unknown direction, then it’s not allowed. The safest thing is to go watch a commercial exhibit. Save money and thank the sponsors!” The issuing document can be viewed below:
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PRICE FOR 3 NEW EMS STATIONS

The Austin County Commissioners Court has approved the maximum price for three proposed new EMS stations. During their recent meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a maximum price of $8.2 million for the construction of EMS stations in Bellville, Industry, and Wallis. They also approved the authorization for County Judge Tim...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO HAVE SEVERAL LAND DISCUSSIONS

The Washington County Commissioners will be holding several land discussions during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are going to hear a presentation on a preliminary plat for the Timber Bridge Subdivision. The residential development consists of 24 lots and two proposed roads with one bridge. The development fronts FM 2447 in Precinct 2.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its parks this holiday weekend. Kirk McDonnell says a victim was recovered Sunday morning at Huntsville State Park. The Montgomery County Police Reporter says divers from Huntsville Fire Department and...
WALKER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy