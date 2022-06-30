FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

Austin County has issued a “Declaration of Disaster” banning certain types of fireworks. This is due to the dry conditions that have resulted from long term drought that is affecting Texas. The ban goes into effect at 5pm today. The ban includes bottle rockets, rockets with fins and roman candles. It does NOT ban artillery shells or multi-shots. There still remains the possibility of a complete ban on fireworks if things continue to deteriorate or if fires become an issue in the county. County Judge Tim Lapham issued this general guide on his Facebook Page: “The general rule is if it goes way up in the air, pops and comes down as cool pieces, then it’s ok. If it’s throwing sparks around or shoots off in an unknown direction, then it’s not allowed. The safest thing is to go watch a commercial exhibit. Save money and thank the sponsors!” The issuing document can be viewed below:

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO