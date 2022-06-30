ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

New details: Columbus man arrested, charged with concealing death in Carriage Drive homicide investigation

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

Julie Catron

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — There are new developments into the death of a woman that the Muscogee County Coroner’s office believes to be 64-year-old Julie Catron.

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Clarence Catron was booked into jail and charged with concealing a death. Police chief Freddie Blackmon tells News 3 that the arrest is connected to this investigation.

Muscogee County tax records show that the property is owned by Julie and Clarence L. Catron II.

Homicide detectives at Carriage Drive house

Here’s what we know in what is obviously still a very fluid situation.

The body was discovered Wednesday .  The Muscogee County Coroner’s office told News 3 they “believe the body is Julie Catron.”

The body was found in a shallow grave behind the home at 2615 Carriage Drive. Julie Catron was a missing person , though it’s not clear when she was reported missing and who filed that report.

Thursday morning at least six homicide detectives were working at the home. They have been seen going inside the residence and into the backyard.

Backyard of Carriage Drive house, where body was found buried in shallow grave

There is a pile of dirt in the backyard, and detectives appear to be concentrating their efforts behind a 6-foot wood privacy fence close to the house.

Catron is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on July 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Detective S. Hayes at 706-225-4268 or 706-653-3400. You can email him at shayes@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

WRBL News 3

