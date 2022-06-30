ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Local physician’s medical license suspended

By John Few
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 55, of Madison, had his medical license suspended on June 16 after a 21-year-old female patient he is accused of having sexual relations with died of a drug overdose on Dec. 18, 2020. The state Board of Medical Examiners will seek revocation of the medical...

Group locates graves of Revolutionary War veterans

An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Oncologist Stripped of License

A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: I-65 is now open in both direction and there’s no longer any traffic,. For about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments investigated a serious threat.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery Lawrence County crash

COURTLAND — A Tennessee man died and a Tuscumbia man was injured in a fiery crash along Alabama 20 in Lawrence County this morning, according to Coroner Scott Norwood. He said the wreck occurred about 8:35 a.m. when a pickup and propane gas truck collided while traveling west at the railroad crossing on Alabama 20 between Alabama 33 and Lawrence County 389.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child. HPD is investigating the shooting. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving explosives is in custody. Lawrence County man shot by girlfriend. Updated: 3 hours ago. According to the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Transgender laws take effect in schools

According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped safely. Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. The officers found Darrious Marqua Smith at the...
TOWN CREEK, AL
News Break
Politics
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence, Marshall and Maury Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 241 AT THE 6.5 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT POINT 1 MILE NORTH OF THE 16 MILE MARKER. MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 1 MILE EAST OF THE 28 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

