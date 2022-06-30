ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

Marina gas, drainage ditch misuse highlighted by GM

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarina gas pump issues, drainage ditch misuse and updates on projects including lighting on the North Gate bridge, fencing around the Yacht Club and new pickleball courts were highlighted in General Manager John Viola’s report to the Ocean Pines Board last Wednesday. After opening with maintenance on the...

