A Kansas individual died in a Motorcycle-SUV collision in North Platte Friday morning. According to a press release from the North Platte Police Department; Officers and the the North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of an injury accident at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers Street. The accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, the motorcycle operator had extensive injuries and was determined to be deceased at the scene. The intersection was shut down while an investigation was conducted by members of the North Platte Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the North Platte Police Department; preliminary evidence indicates that the 2011 Harley Davison motorcycle was southbound on Jeffers being operated by 58 year old Justin V. Trussell of Kendall, KS. A 1995 Ford Bronco was northbound on Jeffers being operated by 75 year old Donald L. Hazen of North Platte. The driver of the Ford Bronco turned west on Walker Rd and was struck by the southbound motorcyclist. Accident reconstruction experts were called to the scene and the investigation is still active.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO