Lincoln, NE

Fortenberry wastes little time in appealing his conviction and even his probation sentence

By Todd Cooper Omaha World-Herald
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA -- A day after getting two years’ probation, community service and a $25,000 fine for lying to federal agents investigating foreign campaign contributions, former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry filed notice he will appeal his convictions and his sentence. Appealing his convictions wasn’t a surprise — Fortenberry, 61, has...

