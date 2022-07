Half of the buildings that make up what had long been the Alcoa Technical Center in Upper Burrell could become home to new businesses. Arconic Corp. is working with JLL, a commercial real estate firm, to place four of the seven buildings it owns at what is now the Arconic Technology Center on the market, said Shawn Sullivan, the center’s managing director.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO