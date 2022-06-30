ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

One arrested, one wanted in New Iberia February homicide

By Abigail Jones
 4 days ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) began investigating a homicide in February after a man was found dead inside a residence on Montagne Steet. One person was arrested and one is still wanted.

Jarason Provost, 20, is wanted for second-degree murder. Kyshion Vital, 22, was arrested for principal to second-degree murder.

In February, NIPD began investigating after a man was found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of Montagne Street. After extensive investigation, on June 28, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Provost and Vital. Vital was arrested on June 29.

Anyone with information on Provost’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306, the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, or download the P3 app.

