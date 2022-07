This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Have you ever been in the middle of an important Zoom meeting and suddenly your internet connection glitches? I can't tell you how many times I've nearly lost my mind because of this exact situation. Proper internet connectivity is essential, especially as many of us continue to work from home. But despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and having my router professionally installed, I still find myself spending too much time watching my computer grind... and I bet you've been there too.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO