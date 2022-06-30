Jackson police looking for person who intentionally started fire by City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson police need your help in identifying the person pictured below.
According to the Jackson Police Department, the suspect intentionally started a fire in a drop box outside of City Hall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or ttinklepaugh@cityofjackson.org .
