Jackson police looking for person who intentionally started fire by City Hall

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson police need your help in identifying the person pictured below.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the suspect intentionally started a fire in a drop box outside of City Hall.

Courtesy of the Jackson Police Department

Courtesy of the Jackson Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or ttinklepaugh@cityofjackson.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.