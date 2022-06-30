ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

PECAN PEACH PIE

thesouthernladycooks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Pecan Peach Pie is the perfect summer desert. Super easy to make and absolutely delicious with ice cream. This pie would be a wonderful addition to any gathering. We think the crumble topping really takes this pie up a notch and then you add whipped topping or ice cream and...

thesouthernladycooks.com

Parade

Best Cucumber Salad Recipes

Of course, salads are likely the most popular way to use up a bumper crop of cucumbers in summer. For more ways to use garden vegetables in salads, take a look at the easy dishes in this collection. There’s everything from cucumber and tomato salad recipes to Asian cucumber salads. And don’t forget to include a low-carb salad dressing to change up the flavors! All those store-bought dressings can be loaded with sugar and fat, so homemade is definitely the way to go.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Returning Costco Dessert That Has Instagram Blowing Up

If there is one absolute truth about Costco, it is this: When its customers love a product and stores stop carrying it, its loyal patrons take to social media to share their thoughts of sadness when it leaves and their feelings of jubilation if it returns. For example, when Costco's sheet cake unexpectedly vanished from shelves, fans took up a petition for its return, per NBC Bay Area. This cake made a quick comeback, at least by way of special order, to thunderous applause from Twitter.
INTERNET
Mashed

Paula Deen's Husband Claims This Is The Best Tuna Salad

If Mt. Rushmore honored celebrity chefs, it's very possible that Paula Deen would be smiling down upon us. She's a part of celebrity chefdom history: After divorcing her first husband in 1989, Deen became The Bag Lady, operating a catering business from her home in Savannah, Georgia to support her family. The Bag Lady soon morphed into The Lady & Sons, an award-winning restaurant. After Deen's first two cookbooks hit bookstores, the restaurant became a foodie destination known for Southern comfort food. More cookbooks and restaurants, cookware lines, and an 11-year stint on the Food Network followed before a scandal nearly derailed Deen's career.
SAVANNAH, GA
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.
LEBANON, TN

