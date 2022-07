Police say the drivers of two motorcycles were ejected and seriously injured during a crash in Algonquin Saturday afternoon. One of the victims had to be flown to the hospital. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District and Algonquin Police Department responded around 4:06 p.m. Saturday to Route 31 south of North Main Street. […] The post 2 motorcyclists seriously injured, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Algonquin appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

ALGONQUIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO