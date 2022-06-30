ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ashley Roberts puts on a giddy display as she enjoys a boozy afternoon of downing champagne and Pimm's while courtside at day four of Wimbledon

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Wimbledon championships continued on Thursday as day four kicked off.

And Ashley Roberts certainly got into the swing of things, putting on a giddy display courtside as she enjoyed a day filled with alcohol at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London.

The radio presenter, 40, couldn't contain her giggles while in the crowd, holding a mini bottle of Champagne Lanson to her mouth before taking a swig from canned Pimm's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf3Rb_0gQsSOxd00
Living it up: Ashley Roberts, 40, put on a giddy display on Thursday as she enjoyed a boozy afternoon of champagne and Pimm's while courtside at day four of Wimbledon

The beauty nailed summer chic as she donned a satin mini dress in a taupe gold with a cut-out bust detail.

Her blonde tresses were styled in a high tousled bun, with some locks left down to frame her face.

Opting for a dewy palette of makeup, Ashley shielded her eyes with a pair of white cat eye sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omhd2_0gQsSOxd00
Swig: She certainly got into the swing of things, putting on a giddy display courtside as she enjoyed a day filled with alcohol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0MGR_0gQsSOxd00
Prize possession: Ashley held  a mini bottle of Champagne Lanson to her mouth as she appeared in high spirits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcVnq_0gQsSOxd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRoMp_0gQsSOxd00
Theme: In the spirit of Wimbledon, the champagne bottle had a neon yellow tennis ball style sleeve.

The former Pussycat Doll clutched onto the mini champagne bottle, which - in the spirit of Wimbledon - had a neon yellow tennis ball style sleeve.

She was later snapped downing a can of Pimms, turning to others in the seats next to her to share a laugh.

And she appeared to be enjoying the game too, clapping as she watched intently - pulling a range of animated facial expressions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PhxF_0gQsSOxd00
Summer look: The beauty nailed summer chic as she donned a satin mini dress in a taupe gold with a cut-out bust detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAOv1_0gQsSOxd00
Watching intently: She appeared to be enjoying the game too, clapping as she watched on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4cPM_0gQsSOxd00

Day four of the tennis championships saw British wild card Alastair Gray bow out with a straight-sets defeat to American hot shot Taylor Fritz.

The Twickenham ace, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th seed Fritz.

He pushed Fritz hard, especially in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wa5xF_0gQsSOxd00
Mixing: Moving on from champagne, Ashley opted for Pimms - as she was snapped taking a swig from the can
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKPRX_0gQsSOxd00
Time out: Taking a moment to look away from the game, Ashley focused on her phone as she bowed her head down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwNuH_0gQsSOxd00
Go on! But it seemed she liked what she saw, giving out a massive clap from her chair

