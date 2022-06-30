Ashley Roberts puts on a giddy display as she enjoys a boozy afternoon of downing champagne and Pimm's while courtside at day four of Wimbledon
The Wimbledon championships continued on Thursday as day four kicked off.
And Ashley Roberts certainly got into the swing of things, putting on a giddy display courtside as she enjoyed a day filled with alcohol at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London.
The radio presenter, 40, couldn't contain her giggles while in the crowd, holding a mini bottle of Champagne Lanson to her mouth before taking a swig from canned Pimm's.
The beauty nailed summer chic as she donned a satin mini dress in a taupe gold with a cut-out bust detail.
Her blonde tresses were styled in a high tousled bun, with some locks left down to frame her face.
Opting for a dewy palette of makeup, Ashley shielded her eyes with a pair of white cat eye sunglasses.
The former Pussycat Doll clutched onto the mini champagne bottle, which - in the spirit of Wimbledon - had a neon yellow tennis ball style sleeve.
She was later snapped downing a can of Pimms, turning to others in the seats next to her to share a laugh.
And she appeared to be enjoying the game too, clapping as she watched intently - pulling a range of animated facial expressions.
Day four of the tennis championships saw British wild card Alastair Gray bow out with a straight-sets defeat to American hot shot Taylor Fritz.
The Twickenham ace, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th seed Fritz.
He pushed Fritz hard, especially in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.
