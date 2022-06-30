ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman buys fake $155 ticket in Facebook Market scam

By Justin Glowacki
 4 days ago

UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Lycoming County bought $155 worth of fake tickets on June 17 according to state police.

Troopers said a 46-year-old woman sent $155 to an unknown actor on Facebook Marketplace for what she thought were legitimate tickets; they were not.

Investigators have no further information at this time.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

