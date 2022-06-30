Woman buys fake $155 ticket in Facebook Market scam

UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Lycoming County bought $155 worth of fake tickets on June 17 according to state police.

Troopers said a 46-year-old woman sent $155 to an unknown actor on Facebook Marketplace for what she thought were legitimate tickets; they were not.

Investigators have no further information at this time.

