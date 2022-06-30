Perching behavior of hawks suggests ways to improve perching by drones

Halobenzoquinones (HBQs), as new emerging disinfection by-products (DBPs), are frequently detected in potable and swimming pool waters. In fact, HBQs are also precursors of other DBPs such as currently regulated trihalomethanes (THMs), which pose a high risk to the public health and the environment. When UV is applied during the chlorination process, the DBPs formation may be quite different from that under chlorine alone or UV alone. However, there remain many questions that require further investigation. For instance, does UV/chlorine combined disinfection promote or limit the transformation of HBQs into DBPs compared with chlorine-only disinfection? Particularly, does UV play a significant role in the transformation of organic precursors and the formation of DBPs upon chlorine disinfection?
Comments / 1