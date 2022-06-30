ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Perching behavior of hawks suggests ways to improve perching by drones

By report
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quartet of researchers at the University of Oxford's Department of Zoology has found that a careful look at the way large birds perch could perhaps lead to improvements in the ways that drones are programmed to land. In their paper published in the journal Nature, Marco KleinHeerenbrink, Lydia France, Caroline...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
Phys.org

The hawk has landed: braking mid-air to prioritize safety over energy or speed

Researchers at the University of Oxford have found that hawks control their flight to ensure the safest landing conditions when perching, even if it takes longer and more energy to do so. Understanding how birds optimise their landing manoeuvres through learning may help in developing small aircraft capable of perching like birds.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

They Record The Female Shark That Desperately Swims To A Diver Every Time He Sees It

Each of the species that make up our lovely planet is genuinely magnificent, and each one astounds us with its majesty, beauty, intelligence, and nobility. There is no doubt that marine life in its natural condition might surprise us. Unfortunately, certain flora may be perceived as harmful owing to unfavorable myths that have been created about it. Sharks are an example of this.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Perch#Hawks#University Of Oxford#Department Of Zoology
Phys.org

Study: How placentas evolved in mammals

The fossil record tells us about ancient life through the preserved remains of body parts like bones, teeth and turtle shells. But how to study the history of soft tissues and organs, which can decay quickly, leaving little evidence behind?. In a new study, scientists use gene expression patterns, called...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Dinosaurs took over amid ice, not warmth, says a new study of ancient mass extinction

Many of us know the conventional theory of how the dinosaurs died 66 million years ago: in Earth's fiery collision with a meteorite, and a following global winter as dust and debris choked the atmosphere. But there was a previous extinction, far more mysterious and less discussed: the one 202 million years ago, which killed off the big reptiles who up until then ruled the planet, and apparently cleared the way for dinosaurs to take over. What caused the so-called Triassic-Jurassic Extinction, and why did dinosaurs thrive when other creatures died?
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Photon-controlled diode: An optoelectronic device with a new signal processing behavior

A photodetector is a kind of optoelectronic device that can detect optical signals and convert them into electrical signals. These devices include photodiodes, phototransistors and photoconductors. Although there are many types of photodetectors with different mechanisms and structures, depending on their electrical output characteristics before and after illumination, the representative...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Earth Lies at Center of the Milky Way’s Habitable Zone (Weekend Feature)

In the 2019 paper, “The Galactic Habitable Zone and the Age Distribution of Complex Life in the Milky Way”, astrobiologist and lead author, Charles H. Lineweaver of Australia National University, summarized: “We modeled the evolution of the Milky Way to trace the distribution in space and time of four prerequisites for complex life: the presence of a host star, enough heavy elements to form terrestrial planets, sufficient time for biological evolution and an environment free of life-extinguishing supernovae. We identified the ‘Galactic habitable zone’ (GHZ) as an annular region between 7 and 9 kiloparsecs from the Galactic center that widens with time and is composed of stars that formed between 8 and 4 billion years ago.”
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Early human ancestors one million years older than thought

The fossils of our earliest ancestors found in South Africa are a million years older than previously thought, meaning they walked the Earth around the same time as their East African relatives like the famous "Lucy", according to new research. The Sterkfontein caves at the Cradle of Humankind world heritage...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research shows need to improve prediction of Arctic melt ponds

New research shows two widely used computer models that predict summer melt pond formation on sea ice greatly overestimate their extent, a key finding as scientists work to make accurate projections about Arctic climate change. The finding comes from measurements made during a year-long expedition aboard the research vessel Polarstern....
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study explores coevolution of mammals and their lice

According to a new study, the first louse to take up residence on a mammalian host likely started out as a parasite of birds. That host-jumping event tens of millions of years ago began the long association between mammals and lice, setting the stage for their coevolution and offering more opportunities for the lice to spread to other mammals.
WILDLIFE
Digital Trends

A Chinese orbiter has mapped the entire surface of Mars

The Chinese Tianwen-1 orbiter has completed imaging the entire surface of Mars, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced this week. The orbiter, which traveled to Mars along with the rover Zhurong, arrived at Mars in February 2021 and has been collecting images of the planet’s surface as part of a global survey.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

'They're everywhere': microplastics in oceans, air and human body

From ocean depths to mountain peaks, humans have littered the planet with tiny shards of plastic. We have even absorbed these microplastics into our bodies—with uncertain implications. Images of plastic pollution have become familiar: a turtle suffocated by a shopping bag, water bottles washed up on beaches, or the...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

A ceramic aerogel made with nanocrystals and embedded in a matrix for use in thermal insulation applications

A team of researchers at the Harbin Institute of Technology, in China, working with a colleague in the U.S., has developed a new kind of aerogel for use in flexible thermal insulation material applications. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they made their aerogel and how well it worked when extreme heat was applied.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Spots Turquoise Seas in the Large Magellanic Cloud

In this Hubble Space Telescope image from 2014, brightly glowing plumes of the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) appear almost like an ocean current with turquoise-tinted currents and nebulous strands reaching out into the surroundings. This stunning image shows part of the Tarantula Nebula’s outskirts located within the LMC, a small...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

The case is building that colliding neutron stars create magnetars

Magnetars are some of the most fascinating astronomical objects. One teaspoon of the stuff they are made out of would weigh almost one billion tons, and they have magnetic fields that are hundreds of millions of times more powerful than any magnetic field that exists today on Earth. But we don't know much about how they form. A new paper points to one possible source—mergers of neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers use AI to detect new family of genes in gut bacteria

Using artificial intelligence, UT Southwestern researchers have discovered a new family of sensing genes in enteric bacteria that are linked by structure and probably function, but not genetic sequence. The findings, published in PNAS, offer a new way of identifying the role of genes in unrelated species and could lead to new ways to fight intestinal bacterial infections.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring how adding UV treatment to water chlorination can actually increase toxic trihalomethane production

Halobenzoquinones (HBQs), as new emerging disinfection by-products (DBPs), are frequently detected in potable and swimming pool waters. In fact, HBQs are also precursors of other DBPs such as currently regulated trihalomethanes (THMs), which pose a high risk to the public health and the environment. When UV is applied during the chlorination process, the DBPs formation may be quite different from that under chlorine alone or UV alone. However, there remain many questions that require further investigation. For instance, does UV/chlorine combined disinfection promote or limit the transformation of HBQs into DBPs compared with chlorine-only disinfection? Particularly, does UV play a significant role in the transformation of organic precursors and the formation of DBPs upon chlorine disinfection?
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy