FRED MACMURRAY: (As Walter Neff) Yes, I killed him. I killed him for money and for a woman. I didn't get the money, and I didn't get the woman. DAVIES: That's how a lot of the men in film noir end up. They don't get the money, and they don't get the woman. What they do often get is double crossed and killed. "Double Indemnity" is one of the films we're going to hear about today from Eddie Muller, host of the Turner Classic Movies show "Noir Alley," where each Saturday night, he screens a film noir.

