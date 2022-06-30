NY Aquarium to fully reopen for first time since Superstorm Sandy

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Sea you there, New York!

Nearly 10 years after it and much of the city were rocked by Superstorm Sandy, the New York Aquarium will fully reopen for the first time on Friday.

Since an initial seven-month closure in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic Oct. 2012 storm, the city’s only aquarium has gradually reopened , exhibit by exhibit. But Friday will mark the first time that the marine-life mecca in Coney Island has been fully operational since Sandy, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a press release.

It will also mark the debut of a brand new display, “Sea Change.” The exhibit will examine the effects of climate change on marine ecosystems and ocean life.

The milestone will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., ahead of the aquarium’s scheduled opening at 11 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.