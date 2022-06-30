ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NY Aquarium to fully reopen for first time since Superstorm Sandy

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di4th_0gQsLrnT00

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Sea you there, New York!

Nearly 10 years after it and much of the city were rocked by Superstorm Sandy, the New York Aquarium will fully reopen for the first time on Friday.

More Brooklyn News

Since an initial seven-month closure in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic Oct. 2012 storm, the city’s only aquarium has gradually reopened , exhibit by exhibit. But Friday will mark the first time that the marine-life mecca in Coney Island has been fully operational since Sandy, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a press release.

It will also mark the debut of a brand new display, “Sea Change.” The exhibit will examine the effects of climate change on marine ecosystems and ocean life.

The milestone will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., ahead of the aquarium’s scheduled opening at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

How to catch the best view of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the Fourth of July!  A day to mark our nation’s birthday and independence. In just a few hours, the sky above the East River will light up with the Macy’s 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks.  The iconic spectacle has been wowing millions of people since 1976.  Folks heading down to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bassey BY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

40J Fireworks 2022: Where to Snag the Best Seats in Brooklyn!

Brooklyn, we’re finally out of the pandemic and can celebrate this 4th of July with relative freedom (but while exercising still some measure of caution). It feels good; it feels great to be outside!. The 46th anniversary of the Macy’s light and sound extravaganza is back! A beautiful pyrotechnic...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynheightsblog.com

July 4th Fireworks NOT Visible From Brooklyn Heights, the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park

It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

NYC Irish pub offers international comfort foods

NEW YORK (PIX11)- Manhattan’s “Blooms Tavern” delivers on all the Irish favorites like black pudding, but offers international comfort dishes as well. The pub, named after a character in a James Joyce book, makes delicious chicken and waffles and huevos rancheros. And no brunch is complete without avocado toast. PIX11 Kirstin Cole visited the Midtown […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Where to find free and accessible bathrooms in New York City

In New York City, when you gotta go, you also gotta know where to go. There are fewer than 1,200 public bathrooms for the city’s 8.4 million residents and millions of tourists, according to the non-profit Urban Design Forum. This bathroom deficit was exacerbated during the pandemic lockdowns, leading the City Council to make a change to the city’s plumbing code that would require businesses to open up their restrooms to the public. The change hinged on City Hall’s interpretation of what “the public” meant. Ultimately, Mayor Eric Adams' administration decided the change did not actually require businesses to open up their restrooms to non-patrons, according to Crain’s New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Ny Aquarium#The New York Aquarium#Brooklyn News#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Long Island beach on shark watch after possible attack

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was recovering Friday night after a possible run-in with a shark. Jones Beach lifeguards and Nassau County police who rushed to the scene never found a shark, but medical personnel said the man’s injury did look like a bite. Authorities told PIX11 News the 37-year-old victim was swimming […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Boston Magazine

This Brooklyn Couple Had a Fairy-Tale Affair at the Crane Estate

The bride always romanticized a European garden wedding—which is why the ceremony took place in the estate's Italian Garden. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. When Michael Rickert began tutoring fellow...
BOSTON, MA
forgotten-ny.com

WAVE HILL, Riverdale

I feel like a holiday weekend off to rest, so I’ll employ some unused photos from my last trip to Wave Hill on Independence Avenue in Riverdale, Bronx, which happened in October 2020 in near-perfect weather. I have the pictures in a photo gallery, so you know the drill, simply click on any image to get a larger version.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

JFK terminal reopens after investigation into unattended bag

QUEENS (PIX11)– Authorities reopened Terminal 4 at JFK Airport Sunday after completing an investigation into an unattended bag. After the incident was cleared, the roadways for arrivals and departures reopened, officials said. However, more than half of the arrivals have been delayed. During the investigation, passengers were relocated from the departures area to the arrivals […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
PIX11

What NYC streets are closed on July 4th?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the hours leading up to the annual Macy’s fireworks display for July 4th, a number of streets will be closed throughout Manhattan. City officials advised people to use public transportation if possible. There are some service changes to be aware of. Drivers should avoid the following locations between 2 p.m. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Green-Wood Cemetery is home to a flock of feral parrots

Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is the final resting place of over 600,000 New Yorkers, but the famed gravesite also has some unexpected residents: a flock of monk parakeets. Perched high above the ornate main entrance on the tallest spire of the arch, these small- to medium-sized parrots are year-round residents of the cemetery with a giant nest viewable from the ground. They chatter loudly, drawing visitors' attention immediately.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

JFK bomb squad investigation adds to tri-state air travel misery

QUEENS (PIX11) — A bomb squad investigation Sunday at John F. Kennedy International Airport was the very latest disruption to air travel around the tri-state region this busy holiday weekend. However, well before what happened Sunday morning, it was already a rough one across the three major in New York and New Jersey airports– with […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Explosion in Manhattan pizzeria kitchen injures ConEd worker: FDNY

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An explosion in a Manhattan pizzeria kitchen injured a Con Edison worker on Sunday, officials said. The worker and members of the FDNY were searching a 20-story 4th Avenue building after people reported smelling gas around 3 p.m., authorities said. The explosion, which was confined to the kitchen, happened as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City

The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post? Let us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy